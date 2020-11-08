Pets & Animals

Joe Biden will bring first rescue dog to the White House

By Alix Martichoux
The projected election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to America's top two jobs in America brings a lot of firsts. Among them is the first ever rescue dog set to move into the White House.

Biden and his wife Jill have two German Shepherds, Major and Champ.

The family has had Champ since 2008, so he's familiar with life in D.C. But it will be Major's first time in town, and he's set to become the first ever rescue dog to move into the White House.

The Bidens fostered Major for several months in 2018 before formally adopting him from the Delaware Humane Association.

The association's Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the former vice president reached out to see if he could help when they posted on social media that they had received a litter of sick German Shepherd puppies.

Needless to say, Major is in great health now and ready to enjoy his new home come January.

The White House hasn't had any pup residents for the last four years since President Donald Trump took office.

Among many other (much more substantive) things, Biden even campaigned on the platform of bringing dogs back to Pennsylvania Avenue.


President Barack Obama and his family also had two dogs, Bo and Sunny, which were both Portuguese water dogs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington dcanimal rescuethe white housepet rescuejoe bidendogpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
Houston reacts to Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump
Houston couple reflects on meeting Kamala Harris before her VP win
Houston- area students react to Kamala Harris historical win
How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win
Show More
Texas GOP Chairman Allen West speaks on election results
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
'Character matters': Watch Van Jones' tearful reaction to Biden win
Here's what a democratic president will look like for Texans
Delaware celebrates Joe Biden ahead of speech
More TOP STORIES News