Amazon to open new delivery station in League City

Amazon is planning on opening a new180,000-square-foot delivery station there in 2022. The new delivery station will power Amazon's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County, according to a post from League City.
The station is expected to be at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. Starting pay is $15 per hour, with additional benefits.
Apart from its League City location, Amazon will also be opening a delivery station in La Marque later this year.
If you're interested in applying for the job, visit Amazon's website.