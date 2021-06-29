amazon

Amazon to open new delivery station in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for a new job? Well, there are new jobs coming to the League City area.

Amazon is planning on opening a new180,000-square-foot delivery station there in 2022. The new delivery station will power Amazon's last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County, according to a post from League City.

The station is expected to be at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. Starting pay is $15 per hour, with additional benefits.

Apart from its League City location, Amazon will also be opening a delivery station in La Marque later this year.

If you're interested in applying for the job, visit Amazon's website.

