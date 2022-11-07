13-year-old San Antonio girl at center of Amber Alert may be with 17-year-old driving U-Haul

Have you seen either of them? Police are looking for Joanna Luna, who is believed to be with a 17-year-old boy driving a U-Haul truck. Joanna may be in grave danger.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl from San Antonio at the center of an Amber Alert may be with a 17-year-old boy driving a U-Haul, police said.

Joanna Luna has been missing since Aug. 20, according to law enforcement officials.

Joanna is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs about 110 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slide sandals.

Police are also looking for 17-year-old Richard Xavier Rodriguez in connection with Joanna's abduction.

Richard is believe to be driving a U-Haul with Arizona license plate AE4438.

Law enforcement officials believe Joanna is in grave or immediate danger and are asking anyone with information to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.