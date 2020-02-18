Pets & Animals

JJ and Kealia's dogs give best welcome home after wedding in Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JJ Watt received a welcome home that can only be given by man's best friend, or should we say friends?

Fresh off saying "I do" to soccer star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas over the weekend, Watt posted a video to Twitter sharing the warm welcome he got from the dogs the couple shares, Tex and Finley.

In the video, the precious pups run into Watt's arms with excitement. Ohai wasn't spotted during the moment, but we bet the dogs are saving some of that love for her!

On Saturday, Watt and Ohai wed in a tropical ceremony with a guest list that included some of Ohai's former teammates and Watt's star brothers, who both also play in the NFL.

Tex and Finley were first introduced to the world in 2018, after the Houston Texans locked up the AFC South title. The dogs were part of the celebration at the time.




In the video Watt shared Tuesday, fans were just as enamored with the dogs.

"Are they welcoming you or are you welcoming them?" one wrote.

"We really don't deserve dogs. They are the best," another Twitter user said.

Watt and Ohai aren't the only athletes with a penchant for pets.

Watch the video below to see more Houston athletes happy to shower their pets with love.

