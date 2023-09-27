JJ Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony on Sunday to take place against younger brother's team

JJ Watt's induction into the Texans Ring of Honor will take place on Oct. 1 as he watches his former team play against his little brother, TJ Watt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been months in the making and also expected for a man once considered the face of the Houston Texans franchise for 10 years. On Sunday, the organization plans to induct JJ Watt into the Texans Ring of Honor, and it will be a family affair!

Watt will join the likes of forever wide receiver and Texans legend Andre Johnson and late franchise owner Robert C. McNair.

And what's even better, the ceremony will be held while the team looks to win their second game of the season against the Wisconsin native's brother, TJ Watt, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers star, who also won Defensive Player of the Year, just like his big brother, spoke with reporters on JJ's life before the NFL and his humble beginnings as a Pizza Hut delivery driver.

"He drove into a ditch, and I think my mom and I had to bail him out, but he was all content because he had his pizza to eat and staying warm," Watt's younger brother TJ said.

On Monday, June 12, the Texans announced in a post that No. 99 would be the third member of the Ring of Honor, but what exactly is it? It is an approach of each club to recognize notable figures who have donned a uniform and have garnered several accolades while doing so.

"H-Town, I'm coming home," Watt said in a video posted to the Texans' profile on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As the day nears, Watt penned a letter to the city he said will be "family forever" on the official Texans website.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year's accomplishments extend far off the field. In 2017, following the torrential landfall of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $41 million for the Bayou City to help in recovery efforts after the city was submerged in floodwaters for days.

Watt's career with the Texans ended early in 2021 when Houston released their star to take his talents to Glendale, Arizona, to play for the Cardinals before announcing his retirement from the National Football League at the end of 2022.

"NRG Stadium is going to be rocking," Watt said.

Of course, what's a homecoming to Houston without going to famous eateries? Watt expressed his excitement to return to Houston to chow down while embracing the city again.

The Ring of Honor ceremony will be held during halftime of the Texans vs. Steelers game on Oct. 1.