JJ Watt to be inducted into Houston Texans' Ring of Honor during Week 4 at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Houston Texans drafted defensive end JJ Watt with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, he was met with boos from fans. But those jeers quickly turned to cheers after seeing his productivity on the field.

Now, he's coming home.

After teasing that an announcement was coming on Monday, the Texans revealed that No. 99 will be inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor.

"I've heard there have been disappointed people. That's fine with me. I've been doubted before," said the Wisconsin native, who was always known for being fired up on the gridiron.

His toughness was on full display when, during a game in October 2013, Watt was bleeding from his face, which one fan said seemingly made him look more intimidating.

And intimidate opponents, he did.

Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year. During his 10 seasons with the Texans from 2011-20, Watt set the franchise record for sacks and his 101.0 sacks were the second-most in the NFL during that span, according to the Texans.

Still, his rigorous pace of play is not all fans remember him for.

When Hurricane Harvey slammed Southeast Texas in 2017, inundating the Houston area with floodwater, Watt raised more than $41 million to help in recovery efforts through his relief fund.

Ahead of Monday's announcement, the Texans put up a billboard with a player in silhouette.

But it's a mystery no more.

"H-Town, I'm coming home," Watt said in a video posted to the Texans' Twitter page hyping up his return.

Watt will be the third person to be inducted into the Texans' Ring of Honor, following beloved wide receiver Andre Johnson, who became the inaugural member in 2017, and team owner Bob McNair, who was inducted posthumously in 2019.

It will be Watt's turn to wear the Ring of Honor jacket when he is inducted on Oct. 1 during Week 4 of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.

Watt, once the face of the Texans, left Houston to play for the Arizona Cardinals in early 2021.

He announced at the end of 2022 that he would be retiring.