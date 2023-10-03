'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns with brand-new episode Monday night

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns with a brand-new episode on Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike.
Kimmel will host Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday night, along with musical guest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Here are the guests you can look forward to the rest of the week:
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Kathy Griffin, Luenell, Musical Guest Glen Hansard
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Wanda Sykes, Cassidy Hutchinson, Musical Guest LANY
Thursday, Oct. 5
Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant, Musical Guest BoyWithUke
Friday, Oct. 6
TBC
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was one of the first late-night talks shows to leave the air when the writers strike began on May 2, and will now be among the first to return.