jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID again; John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to guest host 'Live' show

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 again, the late-night host announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine - the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow," Kimmel tweeted.



It was just two weeks ago the late-night host announced he couldn't host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after testing positive for COVID-19.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will host "Live!" Wednesday. A re-run of the show was planned for Tuesday.

Kimmel traveled to New York to appear at the Disney 2022 upfronts on Tuesday but delivered a virtual monologue instead after testing positive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livecoronavirusabcjimmy kimmelotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
After Dave Chappelle tackle, suspect pleads not guilty
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
TOP STORIES
11-year-old has spinal cord fracture after drive-by shooting, mom says
$1.8M worth of stolen electronics recovered in cellphone store raid
Grid 'more reliable than before' to address summer demand, ERCOT says
Hotel clerk punched by robbery suspect who tried stealing her purse
Bonds set at $1M for mom, $250K for dad in 2-year-old boy's death
Harris Co. deputy's funeral arranged for Wednesday
Doctors warn of new sub omicron variant wave BA 2.12
Show More
Missing woman found dead in car after 9-hour search in N. Harris Co.
All XFL games to air on ESPN, Disney platforms
Man claims self-defense in shooting death of woman, HPD says
Suspect missed 2 months of rent before alleged kidnapping, victim says
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
More TOP STORIES News