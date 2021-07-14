Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Awards: Winners announced in musical theater competition

Jimmy Awards: Winners announced in musical theater competition

NEW YORK -- High school theater students from across the country competed in the 2021 Jimmy Awards.

This year's show was virtual amid the COVID pandemic.

There were 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States, and they are the faces and voices of the future of Broadway -- and the best of the Great White Way came together virtually to coach the talented youngsters.

Students qualified for the national competition by earning top honors at various regional events, and the competition is intense.

Each year, two students are presented with a trophy for the Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

This year's winners were Bryson Battle from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Elena Holder from Durham, North Carolina.

Past winners, like Andrew Barth Feldman ("Dear Evan Hansen"), have gone on to star on Broadway.

This year's host was Corbin Bleu, of "High School Musical" fame.

