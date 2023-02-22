First lady Jill Biden in Africa to show administration's commitment, White House says

First lady Jill Biden speaks with reporters from Joint Base Andrews before departing for her trip to Africa Tuesday.

She is visiting Namibia and Kenya this week.

WINDHOEK, Namibia -- First lady Jill Biden arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, the first stop on a trip meant to show the administration's commitment to Africa, according to a White House official.

She was accompanied by her granddaughter Naomi and was greeted at the airport by Monica Geingos, the first lady of the Republic of Namibia, as well as by dancers and drummers.

A White House official said, while in Namibia, Biden plans to focus on how the youth can contribute to the country's democracy and health.

Biden and Geingos visited the "Heroes' Acre" -- a war memorial -- for a wreath laying.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, left, with Namibian President Hage Geingob at State House in Windhoek Namibia Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. AP Photo/Dirk Heinrich

The women then traveled to the state house, where Namibian President Hage Geingob greeted them.

Jill Biden's second stop is in Kenya, where she will talk about food insecurity in the Horn of Africa.

Kenya has faced multiple droughts over the last 15 years, causing major food supply and public health issues.

The White House official said women's equality and gender based violence are also on the agenda.

"In both countries, she will also do women's and youth empowerment related engagements," the official said.

The trip comes around the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion into Ukraine, which will play into Biden's agenda.

"The purpose of Dr. Biden's engagement will be to better understand and appreciate some of the very direct impacts of climate change compounded by the blocking of food exports from Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the same official said.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the continent at some point, after telling leaders at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December he was "eager" to visit the continent.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.