Arts & Entertainment

Action star Jet Li puts aside jumps, kicks; tackles regal role in Disney's 'Mulan'

International action star Jet Li faces a very different challenge for his role in Disney's live-action 'Mulan': he has to sit still!
HOLLYWOOD -- Disney's live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic "Mulan" is filled with high-flying kicks and jumps and acrobatic battles. That's something actor Jet Li has made a name for himself doing on the big screen. But in "Mulan", he faced a different challenge: sitting still!

Jet Li plays the Emperor in "Mulan"... which means much-but not all-- of his work is done sitting on a throne. The actor gained international fame as one of the world's most talented action stars, in movies including "Hero" where he "fought" against his 'Mulan" co-star, Donnie Yen. So this was a whole new world!

"You know, you always wanna move, even when you just sit there," said Jet Li. "I wanna show deep inside emotions and things, and I ask the director and she said No! No! You're a king, not Jet Li. You control everything. The bad news, keep inside. No face, no emotion!"

When I told the star that I didn't even recognize him when I saw the film, he laughed heartily, saying "Good!"

"Mulan" streams on Disney+ beginning Friday. If you have a subscription, you'll also need to get premiere access for this title... which is an additional $29.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Fired Baytown officer indicted in bystander kicking case
Turner honors Deborah Wrigley on 42 years at ABC13
Cypress Lakes students unite to make a difference
Step back in time at Cypress Top Historic Park
Show More
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Reward offered for info in case of librarian's murder
15 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Window washers saved from dangling platform
More TOP STORIES News