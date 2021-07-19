Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit for activism work

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Rev. Jesse Jackson will accept France's highest order of merit, Legion of Honour.
Rev. Jackson, 79, will receive the award in France Monday morning. He has been a civil rights activist for decades.
According to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he will be promoted to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by decree of France President Emmanuel Marcon. President Marcon said the reverend has never stopped campaigning for peace justice and fraternity, and that the values Jackson has promoted are also those of the French Republic.
The French government honored the DuSable Museum of African American History CEO last month. Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the museum, received the Order of Arts and Letters. It honors people who have made significant contributions to the arts in France and around the world.
Full statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition:
"The President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, is bestowing the highest honor of all French military and civilian honors on Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. by promoting him to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Élysée Palace, Paris, France.
The awards ceremony will take place Monday, July 19th, at the Élysée Palace, Paris, France that is the official residence of the President of the French Republic.
I am deeply honored and excited to be promoted to the rank of Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by decree of the President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron - the highest honor of all French military and civilian honors.
The dignity and weight of this very special honor are fully recognized by me and I appreciate and am truly grateful to be honored by such a prestigious recognition by the great and beloved nation of France.
I have received several honors from countries around the globe, however, this one is among the very special ones because of France's continuing courageous and moral leadership around the world - fighting poverty, promoting peace, recognizing and taking action to confront climate change, promoting diversity and racial tolerance.
Let us continue to work together to promote global peace, balanced economic growth and development, tolerance, unity, and thus taking steps to advance, in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words, the Beloved Community worldwide."
