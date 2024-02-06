Mom lied about having sitter when 1-year-old found in closet, toddler with autism roamed apt.: Docs

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother accused of leaving her two toddlers unattended and in dangerous situations last summer stood before a judge on Tuesday.

On Nov. 28, the children's mother, Mikayia Lynn Manning, was charged with child endangerment for the July 12, 2023 incident.

Records show Manning posted her $25,000 bond on July 18, 2023.

Tuesday's hearing revealed that Manning's toddler, who is diagnosed with autism, was roaming their apartment complex in Jersey Village during the summer.

The child, who officers said is about 5 or 6 years old, was allegedly knocking on neighbors' doors after being left unattended in an apartment with the front door open, the gate to the pool open, and near a busy road.

Records show that Manning told officers she had a babysitter watching her children, and later admitted she lied.

When officers searched Manning's home, they found her 1-year-old alone in a closet, according to charging documents.

The apartment reportedly had trash and old food covering the floor.

Officers added that the trash cans were overfilled, and flies were buzzing around in the kitchen, notably on the plate that her child had been eating off of that same day.