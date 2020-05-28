Boxing star Jermall Charlo suspect in assault investigation, FBCSO says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known boxer has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office.
Jermall Charlo is allegedly connected to an altercation that happened during a party at his mansion near Missouri City.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, and Charlo has not been charged with a crime at this moment.
Charlo is a rising name in boxing with a record of 30 wins and no losses, with 22 knockouts.
