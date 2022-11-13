MVP Jeremy Peña will work a drive thru shift at Raising Canes on the Gulf Freeway on Monday

Bob Slovak breaks down the Astro's hometown win. Jeremy Peña was named World Series MVP after a stellar season that saw him become the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Raising Cane's is preparing to level up with World Series MVP Jeremy Peña! On Monday, Nov. 14, Peña will pick up a shift at the restaurant to surprise some lucky and hungry fans.

The star rookie/MVP will serve fans in the drive-thru by serving them their favorite chicken fingers and celebrating the Astros 2nd World Series title!

He will be at the location on 7009 Gulf Freeway near I-45 and the 610 South Loop.

Peña's play at shortstop earned him the AL 2022 Gold Glove Award, making him the first Astros rookie and the first rookie to win a Golden Glove in MLB history.

He is also the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in World Series history. The Astros selected him in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft, and he officially made his MLB debut in 2022.

Peña is expected to clock in at noon.

This will be yet another star Astros making an appearance for their adoring fans.

In the past week, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez met fans at various Academy Sports + Outdoors to have meet and greets with their fans.

