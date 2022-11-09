Astros' José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker meeting fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors this week

If you want to congratulate the 'Stros in person for their World Series win, here's your chance! Fans can meet three of the most popular players at three Academy events this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, this one is for you! Your opportunity to meet this year's World Series champions is here!

Academy Sports + Outdoors announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting three meet-and-greet events at stores in the Houston area with three of your favorite players -- José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

The three Astros stars will sign autographs, talk to fans and take photos.

The best part? The meet-and-greets are free!

Left-fielder Kyle Tucker will meet fans on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy location in the Bunker Hill area. The address is 9734 Katy Freeway.

The meet-and-greet with third-baseman Alex Bregman is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Academy in Meyerland. The address is 8715-A W Loop S.

Finally, second-baseman José Altuve will meet fans on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Academy, located at 4627 East Sam Houston Pkwy S.

The press release from the sports retailer didn't mention how many fans would get to meet the 'Stros at each meet-and-greet.

The players will only sign provided autograph cards and will not be able to sign any outside items or merchandise, Academy said.

Autograph passes will be handed out to fans one hour before the event start time at each location.

This isn't Houstonians' only chance to meet their favorite players!

Yordan Álvarez and Cristian Javier are both meeting fans on Wednesday at Houston-area DICK'S Sporting Goods locations.

On Wednesday morning, fans were already camping outside the stores, hoping to be one of the first 225 in line to get a wristband to attend the events.

