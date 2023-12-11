What to do when someone you know goes missing

8-year-old boy reported missing after leaving home in north Houston on Sunday, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's assistance in searching for an 8-year-old boy last seen in north Houston.

HPD sent out a bulletin that Jeremiah Landry was last seen leaving his home near the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road on Sunday.

Jeremiah was reportedly wearing a blue Sonic hoodie, pants, and black FILA slides.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a dark brown complexion.

If you have any information about Jeremiah's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

