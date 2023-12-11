WATCH LIVE

8-year-old boy reported missing after leaving home in north Houston on Sunday, HPD says

Monday, December 11, 2023 3:44AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department needs the public's assistance in searching for an 8-year-old boy last seen in north Houston.

The video above is on what to do if a loved one goes missing.

HPD sent out a bulletin that Jeremiah Landry was last seen leaving his home near the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road on Sunday.

Jeremiah was reportedly wearing a blue Sonic hoodie, pants, and black FILA slides.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a dark brown complexion.

If you have any information about Jeremiah's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Missing Child: Jeremiah Landry

  • Age: 8
  • Race: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Height: 4 feet 8 inches
  • Gender: Male
