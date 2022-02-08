jeopardy

Rice University student to compete on 'Jeopardy!' in primetime tonight

Jasmine Manansala will compete in the National College Championship, which starts airing Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC13
Rice University student to compete in 'Jeopardy!' college championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hoot, hoot!

A Rice University senior is ready to make her mark on the "Jeopardy!" stage.

Jasmine Manansala will compete in the popular quiz show's National College Championship, which starts airing Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

Manansala, who is studying computer science and cognitive science, said that she started her audition process back in Nov. 2020, about a year before they filmed the show.

"When you have the buzzer in your hand, everything passes by much more quickly than you would expect because you go up there, the round starts and before you know it, it's over already because you get so into the moment," Manansala explained about her experience.

Her appearance is somewhat of a dream come true.

Manansala said that she grew up watching "Jeopardy!" as it was something she and her family bonded over.

But she had to keep one of the biggest moments of her life a secret, at least until now.

"I couldn't tell anyone about it, so it was hard to get any external help. I was pretty much on my own in terms of practicing, but I have a website called Protocol, and they have a "Jeopardy!" room, so I could practice knowing when to buzz in at the very end of a clue, and it was also another way for me to practice getting information out quickly," Manansala said.

Host Mayim Bialik compared to the tournament a bit to "March Madness" as there's even a bracket on the "Jeopardy!" website.

The championship will air over nine nights with hourlong episodes. We'll find out the winner on Feb. 22.

Manansala also shared her strategy and favorite categories. Of course, she couldn't spill on how far she makes it in the competition.

You can watch her full conversation with ABC13 below.

Answer: She's a Rice University student competing on "Jeopardy!" Who is Jasmine Manansala? Get the game show scoop from this young, bright mind!

Related topics:
societyhoustoncollege studentsrice universityeducationcollege studentgame showjeopardy
