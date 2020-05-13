Galveston County officials preparing for large crowds during Jeep Weekend

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are preparing for this year's Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula after last year's event led to hundreds being arrested and at least six injuries.The annual gathering of Jeep, ATV and big truck enthusiasts is expected to bring thousands of people to the Crystal Beach area this weekend.After last year's event prompted over 600 police calls and one death, Galveston County deputies said it's increasing patrol, medical units and jail staff this weekend.Over 80 extra Galveston County Sheriff officers will be working overtime on Saturday, according to officials.The sheriff's office is asking attendees to enjoy themselves, but urges everyone to continue practicing social distancing.