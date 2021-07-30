Jazzy new outdoor music series celebrates Houston stars and favorite parks

HOUSTON, Texas -- These toasty summer days - where minutes outside can feel like an eternity - may have some locals yearning for cooler temps in the great outdoors. With that in mind, a new entertainment series marries lush outdoor green spaces and smooth tunes.Jazzy Sundays in the Parks, a new live music series celebrating jazz (natch) in Houston, is coming to some popular outdoor spots this fall.The free, family-friendly concerts run each Sunday in September at Emancipation Park, every Sunday in October at Discovery Green, and every Sunday in November at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park.