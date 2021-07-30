Jazzy new outdoor music series celebrates Houston stars and favorite parks

HOUSTON, Texas -- These toasty summer days - where minutes outside can feel like an eternity - may have some locals yearning for cooler temps in the great outdoors. With that in mind, a new entertainment series marries lush outdoor green spaces and smooth tunes.
Video above is from Mayor Turner's 2017 rededication ceremony for Emancipation Park where the series will be held this September.
Jazzy Sundays in the Parks, a new live music series celebrating jazz (natch) in Houston, is coming to some popular outdoor spots this fall.
The free, family-friendly concerts run each Sunday in September at Emancipation Park, every Sunday in October at Discovery Green, and every Sunday in November at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park.
For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
