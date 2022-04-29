Jazmine Barnes murder: Jury gets case after week of emotional testimony in Larry Woodruffe's trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11801425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "White man in a red truck." That was a description of the alleged gunman that was prominent in the wake of a 7-year-old's murder on the East Beltway. And it became a point of contention in court to the point that the victim's father doesn't believe the man is his daughter's killer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This could be just any other capital murder jury trial in Houston, but prosecutors made the case to jurors that they weren't only deliberating the fate of Larry Woodruffe.They were sending a message that people who commit violent acts against child victims, including the one against 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, the girl whom Woodruffe is accused of shooting and killing in 2018, will not get away with these heinous crimes.Deliberations got underway mid-morning Friday after a week of testimony that pushed Jazmine's family to the emotional limits.Earlier, both sides wrapped up closing arguments, which included jurors being shown Jazmine's bullet wound in her neck that she suffered in a December 2018 drive-by shooting on the East Beltway feeder.The central issue that Woodruffe's attorneys posed to jurors: investigators spent little time deeply pursuing the "white man in the red pickup" description given by Jazmine's sisters in the immediate aftermath. They contend tips motivated by civil rights influencers pushed police into switching gears.The defense also tried to paint Woodruffe's friend, Eric Black, as an "untrustworthy drug dealer." Black, whom investigators say was behind the wheel of the car believed to be involved in the shooting, testified against his friend this week.However, prosecutors turned to DNA evidence as a central piece of their case, saying Woodruffe's DNA matched samples found on the murder weapon, as well as on bullet fragments found where Jazmine died in the drive-by shooting.The state acknowledged the conflicting "white man in the red pickup" description but insisted the sisters did not actually see that person. The case never got to where it went, with Woodruffe's arrest, until the tips came in, prosecutors said.Most striking in the prosecution's closing was the far-reaching consequences being made by the jurors' decision when it comes to crimes against children.The Woodruffe trial jury would send a message that law and order will be restored with a conviction, prosecutors posed.