Woman seen kicking dog in viral video arrested, HPD says

WE GOT HIM! During our search this morning with @houstonpolice, a compassionate pet mom who found Max after the vicious attack in the viral video turned him over to us. We are so grateful for the love she’s shown this little guy! Next stop, Houston SPCA! pic.twitter.com/uq2AEp6XKU — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) October 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman seen kicking a dog in a viral video told investigators she did it because it had attacked her son, according to Houston police.The woman, 20-year-old Jaymeshia Trenay Vigne, was arrested Friday after police were able to identify her from the video that also captured onlookers laughing during the incident.According to HPD, the incident depicted in the video happened on Oct. 9 in the 7000 block of Scott Street.Police said Vigne's son was knocked to the ground by a stray dog before the animal jumped into her vehicle, prompting her to hit and kick the canine.A large crowd gathered around her vehicle and an unknown person filmed Vigne attacking the dog, police added.When investigators spoke with Vigne, she admitted to assaulting the dog because she was upset her son was attacked and she was trying to get the dog out of her car.Vigne was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. She was due to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.As for the dog, the Houston SPCA's animal cruelty team rescued the canine on Thursday.After the organization posted fliers and held a news conference, a good Samaritan, who said she was caring for the dog, came forward and turned the dog in.According to the Houston SPCA chief veterinarian Dr. Dev, the dog is less than a year old and still considered a puppy.The animal is now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA, where he underwent a full exam.