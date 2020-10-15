Pets & Animals

Woman seen kicking dog in viral video arrested, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman seen kicking a dog in a viral video told investigators she did it because it had attacked her son, according to Houston police.

The woman, 20-year-old Jaymeshia Trenay Vigne, was arrested Friday after police were able to identify her from the video that also captured onlookers laughing during the incident.

According to HPD, the incident depicted in the video happened on Oct. 9 in the 7000 block of Scott Street.

Police said Vigne's son was knocked to the ground by a stray dog before the animal jumped into her vehicle, prompting her to hit and kick the canine.

A large crowd gathered around her vehicle and an unknown person filmed Vigne attacking the dog, police added.

When investigators spoke with Vigne, she admitted to assaulting the dog because she was upset her son was attacked and she was trying to get the dog out of her car.

Vigne was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal. She was due to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.

As for the dog, the Houston SPCA's animal cruelty team rescued the canine on Thursday. The video above is from the moment SPCA rescued the pup.

After the organization posted fliers and held a news conference, a good Samaritan, who said she was caring for the dog, came forward and turned the dog in.

According to the Houston SPCA chief veterinarian Dr. Dev, the dog is less than a year old and still considered a puppy.

The animal is now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA, where he underwent a full exam.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonanimal abuseviral videofacebookhouston spcaanimal attackdogviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arson suspect caught on home camera before shooting
HFD arson investigator dies after shooting with suspect
What we know about HFD arson investigator killed in line of duty
Front arrives, clouds holding temps down
4 things to know when HISD in-person classes resume
LET'S TIE IT: Astros ALCS Game 6 tonight
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Show More
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
Heads up! Nearly 5 miles of I-10 to shut down this weekend
Family friendly Halloween events around the Houston area
FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers
More TOP STORIES News