Reward for Texas State student who disappeared 2 years ago has been doubled

It's been two years since Jason Landry went missing, and his parents have decided to double the reward being offered in finding him to $20,000. On this anniversary, a vigil is also being held for the public.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday marks two years since a Texas State student disappeared while on his way back home to Missouri City for the holidays.

Jason Landry never made it home.

The 21-year-old's car was found crashed outside Luling on Dec. 13, 2020. Landry's wallet and phone were still inside.

"Last year, we searched that whole area over and over, and still nothing," Landry's father, Kent, said.

Police found Landry's clothing and a backpack 900 feet away, but no sign of the student.

Search crews are still searching for him but if you know anything, there's a $20,000 reward.

"It's time to double the reward being offered to find him. We believe, and we hope that raising the reward will help provide incentive for that one person who may know something to come forward with the information that leads to Jason's whereabout," Landry's GoFundMe page reads. "Following an increase to the reward, any remaining funds raised will be used to continue our efforts (advertising costs, search costs, etc.) to locate Jason."

According to the GoFundMe page, a vigil will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Luling, and anyone can join virtually.

