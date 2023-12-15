Where's Jason Landry? Family still wants to know what happened to son who disappeared 3 years ago

Jason Landry was last seen in December 2020 while driving home from his college apartment in San Marcos to Missouri City. Three years later, his family is hoping for a miracle on his whereabouts.

LULING, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Jason Landry hopes this December someone finally gives them the clues and answers they've been longing for to find their son.

It's been three years since the Texas State University student disappeared while he was driving home to Missouri City to be with family for the holidays.

Jason Landry was 21 years old when his car was found crashed in a rural roadway outside Luling with his wallet and phone inside.

The family is holding on to hope and told ABC13 they have another scheduled search this Saturday. Jason's father, Kent Landry, says he just wants answers.

"I can tell you, as a dad, I would give anything... anything to put my arms around my son," Kent said.

Kent and his family have spent the past three years praying and longing for clues that will lead them to Jason.

"I don't know what happened. I don't know if it's going to be his bones laying out there in a field or someone got involved and were looking in the wrong place. If someone can point us in the right direction," Kent said.

Through the years, law enforcement have told ABC13 that they found his wrecked car outside Luling along with his phone and wallet.

His clothes were also found several hundred feet away, but there was no sign of Jason.

"Pray that one of these searches or someone will open their hearts to make that phone call to give us an answer to what happened," Kent said.

The Texas Attorney General's Office cold case unit has been on this case for nearly two years now.

"The OAG's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has dedicated hundreds of hours of investigative resources to the case. This includes conducting extensive forensic testing, issuing numerous search warrants, interviewing dozens of witnesses, and enlisting the assistance of experts with a wide range of specialized backgrounds from multiple government agencies and non-profit organizations."

This November, the case into Jason's disappearance was reviewed again during a round table case review. The Texas Attorney General's Office say they thoroughly examined all parts of the case and concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly pursued up to this point.

Kent says there's a $20,000 reward out for information on his son's case.

"We love nothing better than to have Jason home safe and found in our midst. I could come back, tell you the story of what happened, but the fact of the matter is to be realistic after the expectation is that he's in heaven," Kent said.

They're hoping for a miracle but say the best Christmas present for their family is for someone to finally speak up and give them answers on where he is.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the crash site on Salt Flat Road in Luling, Texas.

