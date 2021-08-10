COVID-19 vaccine

Jason Isbell's Houston show canceled because venue 'wouldn't comply' with band's health rules

EMBED <>More Videos

Haven't been COVID tested in a while? Take a look at your options

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Country star Jason Isbell is canceling his show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Wednesday because the venue "wouldn't comply" with his health protocols.

According to a tweet posted by Isbell's record label on Tuesday, Isbell and the 400 Unit band won't be performing because the venue "was not willing to comply with the band's updated Health and Safety standards."





The Grammy-Award-winning singer and his band have been requiring audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"If the venue won't allow that, we won't play," Isbell said in a tweet posted on Monday.

Isbell is one of many artists requiring vaccinations and tests.

Global Citizen announced Tuesday that a 24-hour broadcast of performances across multiple networks and platforms will take place on six continents on September 25.

New York's Central Park will host 60,000 fans who'll dance to artists like Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Meek Mill, while Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, H.E.R. and more will join the Peas and 20,000 attendees in Paris.

In order to attend, concertgoers must provide either proof that they are fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show's start, and every attendee must be masked regardless of vaccination status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinesdelta variantlive musiccoronaviruscovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19concertmusic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News