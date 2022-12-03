Houston catcher Jason Castro retires as an Astro, the same team he debuted with in 2011

The 35-year-old, who was aptly born in Castro Valley, California, was a first-round draft pick of the Astros in 2008.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Castro is retiring as an Astro.

Jason Castro, whose early-career achievements include setting a handful of Astros franchise records for the catcher position, announced on Friday that he's bowing out from a big league career that stretched over 12 seasons.

His professional baseball career actually began in 2008 when Houston made him the 10th overall pick in that year's MLB Draft before a short stint in the minors.

"Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined," the 35-year-old tweeted.

Shortly after his announcement, the Astros paid tribute to their former every-game catcher.

"The Astros congratulate Jason Castro on an outstanding career! In addition to being a major part of the success of the franchise on the field, Jason carried himself with class and dignity off of it, gaining the respect of his teammates and peers around the league," the club wrote in a statement.

The team also tweeted two highlights during his last two seasons in Houston: his go-ahead RBI single against Boston in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Championship Series and a home run against the Mets on June 29, 2022, which turned out to be his last-ever major league at-bat.

Castro was placed on the injured list two days later with a left knee injury that eventually kept him out of the rest of Houston's World Series run.

Career highlights

Houston Astros' Jason Castro bats against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

According to the Astros, Castro retires as the franchise leader in home runs by a catcher with 71 and ranks third in games caught with 717.

He made his MLB debut with the 'Stros in June 2010, when the club was a National League team. A spring training injury in 2011 kept him out for the rest of the season, but he would go on to play 87 games in 2012.

The 2013 season was his best statistically after he hit career-highs in hits and RBIs. For that, he was selected to his only All-Star Game, which also was the first Astros ASG selection since moving to the American League.

He remained in Houston until after the 2016 season. He went on to play for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and San Diego Padres. In the offseason before 2021, Castro came back to the Astros on a two-year deal that expired after this past season.

And, yes, he's a 2022 world champion.