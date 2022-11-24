Authorities searching for disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a teen with a disability who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in the Spring Branch area.

Jaquez Sanders, 19, was last seen at about 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of Hollister Street on Nov. 24 after leaving on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police describe Sanders as a Black man with a dark brown complexion, black hair with brown eyes. He stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Sanders was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, walks with a limp at a slow pace, and keeps his left arm curled next to his body, police said. He also has a speech impediment and is very quiet, but he does like to speak to people.

Sanders was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, and white shoes.

You are urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.