Chase suspect's killing and questionable 2017 encounter are enough to terminate officer, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On April 27, Jalen Randle was shot and killed by a Houston police officer during a foot pursuit in the 8700 block of Josie in east Houston.
Randle, who had three felony warrants, was shot in the back of the neck by Officer Shane Privette.
He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.
HPD released body camera footage of the incident in May, and Thursday was the first chance the family's attorney, Ben Crump, was able to respond to the footage. Members of Randle's family joined him.
"I'm furious, I am furious. I've cried all I can," said Tiffany Rachel, Randle's mother. "Now I need to tell y'all that I am mad, and I need to get justice for my child."
Centered around much of the press conference was the topic of Officer Privette's prior uses of force.
He was indicted by a grand jury in 2017 for allegedly kneeing a drug suspect in the face.
Those charges were thrown out, though a federal civil suit related to the incident is ongoing.
Crump says that encounter, along with the one involving Randle, should be enough for Privette to be held accountable.
"We are calling for the police department to terminate Officer Privette immediately based on his horrific history of excessive force against minorities," Crump said. "He went from excessive force to deadly force."
ABC13 reached out to the Houston Police Department. They said that Privette is currently on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing. They gave no further comment.
Randle's family says nobody from the City of Houston has reached out to them, though they will be meeting with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.
The family says they vow to keep fighting for justice, accountability, and Randle's 6-year-old daughter.
"I don't want her to grow up not knowing that we fought this fight that we are fighting," Rachel said.
Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Jalen Randle's family, pressed forward with calls to terminate an HPD officer.
