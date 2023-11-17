Man admits to killing girlfriend's ex and disposing body in N. Harris Co. dumpster, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a man who went missing in recent days was shot to death by his ex's boyfriend.

On Friday, Eyewitness News obtained court paperwork describing details in a north Harris County murder case involving 22-year-old suspect Jahid Aziz.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Charging documents state Aziz was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 10 killing of William Hearne, whose body was found inside a dumpster in the 800 block of Dunson Glen.

Aziz faces murder and tampering with evidence charges.

A motion for sufficient bail alleges Aziz admitted to shooting Hearne in the head and disposing of the victim's body and the murder weapon. Somebody reported an anonymous tip while Hearne remained a missing person, leading to the admission, the filing adds.

Aziz's court documents don't mention a motive but acknowledge Aziz and Hearne's connection.

Despite the state asking for a $1 million bond, a judge set it at a combined $175,000.

Aziz is scheduled to appear in the 178th District Court on Monday.