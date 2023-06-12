Shooting victim's mother 'hurting really bad' after father of 3 killed during custody exchange

Suspect Jacolby Moses is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jansen Pullom at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of TC Jester in May.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mourning mother calls her son's death senseless after he was killed during a child custody exchange in late May.

Jacolby Moses is charged with murder.

Moses is accused of shooting Jansen Pullom to death at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of TC Jester Boulevard. Moses is being held on a $325,000 bond.

According to court records, he was interviewed and was found to have a mental illness or an intellectual disability.

"Even the justice is not going to bring my boy back. But I have to fight for him and fight more so for his son," said Pullom's mom, LaShonda Petties.

Petties, surrounded by flowers from her son's funeral over the weekend, told ABC13 Pullom took his last breath in front of his 4-year-old son.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

"The young man opened the door and either my son put his hand out, I don't know. I can't speak on that part. But I know my son took two bullets to the head and one to the chest over his child," said Petties, adding that she has no hatred in her heart. She also said she doesn't want to paint a perfect picture.

"I've tried several times to prevent any issue with an exchange," said Petties.

Court records show in years prior, her son, a father of three, has had issues with his ex, who is the mother of their child.

Police say Moses is the ex's new boyfriend.

"I always say, 'OK, own your mess. But you didn't wake up dead, so you have another opportunity to make it right,'" said Petties. "Unfortunately, he woke up dead, but he got it right. So I find peace because he was doing what he was supposed to do. Those kids, all three of them, meant the world."

Pullom has been described as someone who loved his children and had a heart full of love to give.

"I'm hurting really bad. I know my grandson's mother. I know she's hurt, even though everybody is thinking she could've prevented (this)," said Petties, explaining she hasn't heard from her grandson's mother or her family.

Petties says it adds to the pain she feels as she mourns her son.

