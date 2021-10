Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing United Airlines executive: coroner

DARIEN, Illinois -- Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia has been identified as the human remains found at a DuPage forest preserve in Darien, Illinois, the county coroner's office announced Sunday.The remains were found by contractors working at the forest preserve on Friday, according to our sister station WLS. An autopsy was performed Saturday, however, a cause of death has not been determined and remains under investigations, according to county officials.to police in August of 2020.His vehicle was found parked outside near where the remains were found.Despite an extensive search that included multiple police agencies, Cefolia was never found until this discovery.Authorities have not offered any further details about what they have found in the forest preserve.