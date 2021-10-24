human remains found

Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing United Airlines executive: coroner

EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found in Darien at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve ID'd

DARIEN, Illinois -- Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia has been identified as the human remains found at a DuPage forest preserve in Darien, Illinois, the county coroner's office announced Sunday.

The remains were found by contractors working at the forest preserve on Friday, according to our sister station WLS.

The video featured is from a previous report.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, however, a cause of death has not been determined and remains under investigations, according to county officials.

Cefolia, 50, was reported missing to police in August of 2020.

His vehicle was found parked outside near where the remains were found.

Despite an extensive search that included multiple police agencies, Cefolia was never found until this discovery.

Authorities have not offered any further details about what they have found in the forest preserve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisunited airlineshuman remains foundinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
Kids living in horror in apartment relied on neighbors for food
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News