ITC facility in Deer Park mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up

In their tweet, Deer Park confirmed that as of Sunday 2 p.m. there are no new flare-ups or other fire incidents.
The city said, "it has come to our attention that ITC inadvertently sent a message through the CAER system which has since been corrected."
It has come to our attention that ITC inadvertently sent a message through the CAER system which has since been corrected. To reiterate, there are no new flare-ups or other fire incidents at the ITC site as of Sunday afternoon at 2PM.— City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 24, 2019
As of Sunday, crews continue their cleanup efforts at the ITC facility, in which several toxins were reportedly spilled into the waterways.
