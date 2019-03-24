ITC facility in Deer Park mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up

It has come to our attention that ITC inadvertently sent a message through the CAER system which has since been corrected. To reiterate, there are no new flare-ups or other fire incidents at the ITC site as of Sunday afternoon at 2PM. — City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) March 24, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Deer Park is hoping to keep residents calm after ITC mistakenly sent an alert about a new flare-up.In their tweet, Deer Park confirmed that as of Sunday 2 p.m. there are no new flare-ups or other fire incidents.The city said, "it has come to our attention that ITC inadvertently sent a message through the CAER system which has since been corrected."As of Sunday, crews continue their cleanup efforts at the ITC facility, in which several toxins were reportedly spilled into the waterways.