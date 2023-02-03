How to spot the ISS 'eclipse' and 'green comet' over Houston tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the sky has cleared over Houston, it's not just the sunshine we get to enjoy. This evening, you'll be able to spot an eclipse of the International Space Station, and if you get away from the bright city lights, you'll also have a chance to view comet C/2022 E3, more commonly known as the "green comet."

The ISS will first emerge over the northwest horizon at 7:20 p.m., but because the sun will have long set four minutes after it becomes visible, it will pass into the Earth's shadow and seemingly disappear from the night sky.

But, here is why you shouldn't worry.

The astronauts will still be there zooming along at 17,500 miles per hour. We just won't be able to see the space station anymore due to the lack of light reflecting off of it.

Meanwhile, the green comet made its closest approach to Earth Thursday night, but because we were clouded over in Southeast Texas, Friday night will give us our best opportunity to spot the once-in-a-50,000-year event.

It is best to get away from the bright city lights and look to the north about halfway up the sky. You will at least need binoculars to see it, and even better if you can get your hands on a telescope. The best viewing conditions will be closer to midnight.

If you plan to go outside to view either of these celestial events, make sure you dress appropriately! Temperatures will be in the 40s by the time the ISS passes overhead, and it could be in the upper 30s if you wait until midnight to catch a glimpse of the comet.

