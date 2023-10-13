Meyerland woman mourns loss of brother killed in Middle East war

Several Palestinians in Houston are in touch with relatives back home during the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. One person speaks to ABC13 after hearing her brother may have been killed, leaving behind three children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even 7,000 miles away from the war in the Middle East, Houstonians are hurting.

Yafit Bar's brother, Leon, 53, was killed on Sunday in Gaza.

Leon served in the Israeli Defense Forces for 26 years.

"My nephew went one direction. He got shot. Two bullets in his legs, fell down, he was safe. My brother went to the other direction," she said. "My cousin said after a few minutes, he heard five gunshots and that was the end."

He leaves behind three children.

"My mom is 86, my father is 92. Still alive, working everyday," she said. "They just buried a child. They should not bury anyone. And I don't want anybody else to die, anyone."

Palestinians in Houston are also in touch with relatives back home.

"They're telling me about Palestinians, who are finding their family members dead under the rubble of their home," Fouad Salah, a leader in the Palestinian Youth Movement, said.

Salah said he's receiving violent and frightening videos from friends and relatives everyday.

"We know that there are so many different narratives out there, but at its core, it's a human issue," Salah said. "It's an issue of freedom, justice, safety, and equality."

