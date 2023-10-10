War rages in Middle East while Houston families stand in solidarity

Two Houston families who have sons serving in the Israeli army share their incredible story.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the Schneider family in southwest Houston, the days since the deadly attacks and kidnappings in Israel have felt like centuries.

"I've got to not fall too deep into the reality of the situation because I'm worried I'm going to lose it," said Mirit Schneider.

Her son, Ariel Schneider, is in the Israeli Army Reserves. On Monday, the 22-year-old was called up to serve in a combat unit.

"He was scared. You could hear the fear in his voice. Now, as more people are coming and he realizes that, he said to me, 'I'm not going to worry until I know what I'm worrying about.' And that's how we all have to be right now," explained Ariel's father, Andrew. "This was his dream, this was his decision, this is what he wanted to do. I wasn't going to shatter his dream then, as much as I wanted to, and I'm certainly not going to do it now."

On Monday night, the Schneiders attended a solidarity service at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. Among the thousands there were other families who share their fears.

"As immensely proud of him as I am, I am equally fearful, and sleeping is difficult right now," Steven Plumb said.

Steven Plumb has two sons who were both born and raised in Houston and now live in Israel. One of them is an active member of the Israel Defense Forces. Plumb asked us not to disclose his son's name or location for his safety.

"I'm proud of my son for being in the IDF because he is a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor, and he's able to do what Jews couldn't do in Europe in the 1940s," he said.

When the deadly attacks began in Israel, Plumb and his wife didn't find out right away. It was the Sabbath, and, as Orthodox Jews, they weren't using their phones, televisions, or computers.

"I was helping to lead services Saturday morning, and I came off the lectern, and a friend came up and said, 'Have you heard what's happening?' I said, 'No, what's going on?' He said, 'Israel is under attack and Hamas has infiltrated the south.' I'm sure the blood drained out of my face," Plumb explained.

It's fear mixed with pride, from 7,000 miles away.

"He's a Houstonian who chose to take this path," Schneider said. "He's representing Houston, just like he's representing Israel, and he's representing the Jewish people."

