Islamic religious leader accused of sex crimes was hired to teach Quran to kids

An Islamic religious leader has been arrested for sex crimes in Fort Bend County.

Authorities identified the suspect as 59-year-old Mohamed Omar Ali.

An investigation into the allegations of Ali reportedly abusing children began in September 2019.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Ali attended mosques and schools teaching the Quran. He then reportedly found a job teaching private lessons.

Ali was arrested on Jan. 3, 2020 and has been charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child. According to the sheriff's office, there are four victims who were minors at the time of the assault, which reportedly began in 2013.

Ali is being held on a $125,000 bond and an immigration hold.

Because Ali is well known in the Islamic community and teaches throughout the state of Texas and the country, authorities believe there are other victims locally and possibly nationally. Victims are urged to call 281-341-4797
