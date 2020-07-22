Coronavirus

Boys lose parents to coronavirus within 2 weeks of each other

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When 14-year-old Isaiah Garcia stood over his mother's body at her funeral earlier this month, he thought it was the hardest thing he would do.

Two weeks later, his father died, too.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom or my dad now, and that's what hurt me the most right now," Garcia told ABC13.

His mother, 39-year-old Naomi Esquivel, died on July 2 from COVID-19, according to her mother Rita Marquez-Mendoza.

Carlos Garcia, 44, Naomi's husband of 24 years, attended her funeral with their two sons, Isaiah and 11-year-old Nathan.

Garcia was recovering from the virus when he was hospitalized for kidney failure. On July 17, he was found unresponsive and died from oxygen deprivation, according to Marquez-Mendoza. Like Naomi, who was hospitalized only a day, the end went fast.

"He had just spoken to his son at 11 o'clock. They pronounced him dead at 12:24," said Jacob Mendoza, the boy's uncle, a father of four, who will now raise the boys. "I love them with all my heart and I know this is what their parents would've wanted was for me take them in."

"At least, since he [my father] passed, we get to be with our family," said Isaiah. "We don't have to go to an orphanage or anything. I'd rather be here than anywhere else right now."

Both parents, who had underlying health conditions, were alone when they died. It is the reality of COVID-19 that weighs on Naomi's mother.

"Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone. You die alone without your family members," said Marquez-Mendoza.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the boys living expenses, as they try to cope with their own unimaginable loss.

"We hadn't even begun to grieve my daughter and now we have to bury Carlos and the grandchildren are left without a mom and a dad," said Marquez-Mendoza. "This disease is just horrible."

Garcia's funeral is next Wednesday at The Promise Church of Houston.

SEE RELATED STORY: Jersey Village mother of 2 dies from coronavirus

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronavirus deathscoronavirustexas faces of covid 19covid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
TABC now allowing breweries to keep patios partially open for on-site customers
Educator recovering after hospitalized with COVID-19
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Preparing for severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Man killed ex while she was lying with daughter, police say
New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain
City slows spread with 'COVID-19 contact tracing on steroids'
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Show More
NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games, source tells AP
Fort Bend Co. planning alternate sites to treat virus patients
TABC now allowing breweries to keep patios partially open for on-site customers
Former deputy to be reinstated after he was acquitted
More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf
More TOP STORIES News