Jersey Village mother of 2 dies from coronavirus

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is mourning the loss of a mother of two. Sandy Ladewig, 54, recently contracted the coronavirus and died on Friday.
Brian and Sandy Ladewig have touched a lot of lives in Houston, including Holly Fanning, Sandy's best friend.
"They were born and raised here, from the Houston area," said Fanning. "Very unselfish people, very giving people."
They were so close, Holly considered Sandy a sister.
She says Sandy had some health issues associated with breathing already and recently became sick. She was rushed to the hospital, and she later tested positive for the coronavirus.
"It was shocking to everybody," said Fanning.
Sadly, on Friday, Sandy died. Because of the virus, her loved ones couldn't be with her.
"Her oldest daughter came home from New Zealand and couldn't even see her or hold her hand," said Fanning.
As her loved ones grieved the loss, Sandy wanted to do something for the family. She knew Sandy's husband, a realtor, hadn't been able to work as often.
"He was not able to work or do transactions through this process, he's been caring for his wife 24/7," said Fanning.
So she started a GoFundMe so the family would have one less thing to worry about.
"What I have seen is that people that may have very little money are contributing to this family. They have really touched so many people," said Fanning.
