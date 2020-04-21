coronavirus texas

Jersey Village mother of 2 dies from coronavirus

By
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is mourning the loss of a mother of two. Sandy Ladewig, 54, recently contracted the coronavirus and died on Friday.

Brian and Sandy Ladewig have touched a lot of lives in Houston, including Holly Fanning, Sandy's best friend.

"They were born and raised here, from the Houston area," said Fanning. "Very unselfish people, very giving people."

They were so close, Holly considered Sandy a sister.

She says Sandy had some health issues associated with breathing already and recently became sick. She was rushed to the hospital, and she later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It was shocking to everybody," said Fanning.

Sadly, on Friday, Sandy died. Because of the virus, her loved ones couldn't be with her.

"Her oldest daughter came home from New Zealand and couldn't even see her or hold her hand," said Fanning.

As her loved ones grieved the loss, Sandy wanted to do something for the family. She knew Sandy's husband, a realtor, hadn't been able to work as often.

"He was not able to work or do transactions through this process, he's been caring for his wife 24/7," said Fanning.

So she started a GoFundMe so the family would have one less thing to worry about.

"What I have seen is that people that may have very little money are contributing to this family. They have really touched so many people," said Fanning.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjersey villagecoronavirus deathscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Alief food pantry adjusts to meet surge in demand
National Guard to help Houston Food Bank feed families in need
Where to find the best crowd-free parks & trails in Houston
This is who Houston-area leaders named 'recovery czars'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning, more storms Wednesday
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Need a job? You may want to try looking in these industries
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Sales tax holiday for emergency items still on this weekend
Mayor sets record straight on decision to cancel rodeo
Show More
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
National Guard to help Houston Food Bank feed families in need
Former Shell chief Marvin Odum to lead Houston's recovery
Spring restaurant transforms into drive-in theater
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
More TOP STORIES News