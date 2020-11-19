Galveston's Dickens on the Strand among major events called off due to COVID-19

As we saw earlier this year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, several events are again being canceled, this time as we head into 2021.
Galveston's Dickens on the Strand
Galveston Historical Foundation's Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Dickens on the Strand event normally held in downtown Galveston due to an increase in local, regional, and state numbers related to COVID-19.
The main event was scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5. The decision also means special associated events are canceled.
GHF says it plans to return to its traditional festival layout and schedule Dec. 3-5, 2021.
If you have tickets, you will be contacted about receiving a refund.
2020 IRONMAN 70.3 TEXAS TRIATHLON
The 2020 Ironman 70.3 Texas triathlon planned for Sunday, Nov. 22 has been canceled due to the elevated public safety alert in effect for Harris County.
The event will return on April 11, 2021.
All registered athletes should have received an email with further information.
If you have additional questions or didn't receive an email with further information, contact this address.
Knights of Momus festivities
The Knights of Momus, Galveston's oldest Mardi Gras krewe announced that its Grand Knight Parade, Coronation and Ball for 2021 are canceled.
Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Knights of Momus Kenneth Shelton Jr. said it was a unanimous decision and that "while the existence of the vaccine holds promise for the future, it will likely make the public feel less at risk and thus more prone to risky behavior."
Instead, the krewe hopes to hold the events in 2022.
