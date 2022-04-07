missing person

Search continues for missing 25-year-old woman from Alief

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for missing 25-year-old woman from Alief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to family, Irma Castillo has been missing since early Monday morning.

German Rodriguez, Irma's younger brother, says he has spent the last few days talking to neighbors and passing out fliers, worried sick about his 25-year-old sister.

"We've checked all over this neighborhood. We've walked around everywhere. We've even checked the bayous," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says Irma left her phone behind and left the family's Alief home around 1:00 a.m. on Monday.



"The Sunday I saw her, she was acting normal. She's always so happy to see everyone. She's always joking around with my parents," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says Irma is physically disabled. He says her right arm is curled up, she has a limp on the right side, suffers from daily seizures and has some cognitive disabilities too. He says she is not always able to form sentences or read very well.

"It's really scary because sometimes we have to take care of her. It's just really unusual behavior. She's a really innocent person," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she usually babysits neighborhood children and walks dogs, often making friends with people she meets.



At this point, they do not know if she left on her own or if perhaps someone convinced her to leave with them. What they do know is they miss her very much.

"We really want her home. We feel like we are missing part of our family right now. We don't feel complete at all," said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on Irma's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Galveston
Coast Guard searches for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston
Texas EquuSearch team on mission to give families answers
Body found during search for man last seen fishing at Buffalo Bayou
TOP STORIES
County probe widens, Google docs sought for Judge Hidalgo, senior team
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Fire Weather Warning goes into effect today
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Texas mother on death row gets support from Kim Kardashian
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Show More
Attorney of suspected serial killer wants police statement thrown out
Astros kick off Opening Day against Los Angeles Angels
Houston's Selena Quintanilla Perez-Denver Harbor park getting makeover
Katy ISD to adjust 2022-23 elementary school bell schedule
Video shows car of suspect who allegedly tried to abduct 3 girls
More TOP STORIES News