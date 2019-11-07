Innocent woman shot while fleeing gunfight in Westchase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after an innocent bystander was struck several times by stray bullets outside of a nightclub on Westheimer Road.Tonisha Hester, 28, says she was just getting ready to leave SkyBox HTown Grille when she and her boyfriend heard gunshots Saturday night."We got ready to leave and we see that they were shooting, so we ran back," said Hester.Hester says they waited a few minutes, and when it sounded like the gunshots stopped, they tried to run to their car. She says that's when a group in a black car drove back around and started firing again.Hester was struck twice in her face and a bullet also grazed her arm as shattered glass fell on her back.According to investigators, two men, who had been in an argument, started shooting at each other. It appears neither of the men hit their intended targets."For somebody to be shooting and shoot the wrong person, you take innocent people's lives for no reason," said Hester. "You get to walk around free while people sit in pain and suffering."Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence division at 713-308-8800.