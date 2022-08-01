Klein's India Alix set to compete in U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia

Time to cheer on Klein's India Alix! She is one of three Americans going for the gold in the long jump at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before Klein High School's India Alix starts her senior year, she will take a trip to Cali, Colombia. Not to vacation, but to compete in the U20 World Track Championships.

Alix is one of three Americans going for the gold in the long jump that starts Wednesday at Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

"Hopefully I can win this thing and come home with one of those giant medals that look so nice," Alix said.

Alix is no stranger to the big stage. She won silver in the long jump and bronze in the triple jump at the UIL state track meet at the University of Texas Mike Myers track in mid-May.

After that meet, she said, "This is just the start of something special."

That might be the understatement of the year, considering she was the top qualifier jumping 20-3 at the U20 in Eugene, Oregon, at TrackTown USA.

"I'm surprised because a lot of kids dream of being on the big screen, but I'm not surprised at the same time because I know I put in a lot of work to get here, and it's not just a miracle," Alix said.

Alix has been successful in the triple jump. She is a two-time national champion in that event but has only been training in the long jump since October.

"Her inflight mechanics are so good that all it takes is for her to hit the board at the right speed at the right time, and it's going to be some crazy things happening,'" her jumps coach Frank Mason of Northwest Flyers said.

Alix added, "I mainly breathe, take my time, get into my own zone," she said about how she approaches each jump.

"Always be comfortable with what you're doing and not what anybody else is doing cause that's the big thing. If you're worried about what everybody else is doing, you already lost."

Alix will wear USA across her chest and jump in her event with Houston in her heart. "I'm going to try to bring as much Houston energy as I can," Alix said.

"I can't wait to see her get up in the air and fly," Mason said.

"This is just the happiest moment in my life. I'm so excited," Alix said.

India Alix's future is as bright as her smile.