Lake Conroe boater exposed himself to sunbathing teen, constable says

A man is accused of exposing himself to a teen while at Lake Conroe back in April.According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office Marine Division, a three-month investigation led to the arrest of 68-year-old William Guins.Authorities said a 19-year-old woman told them she was sunbathing on her jet ski when she was approached by the suspect in his boat. The victim said Guins asked her if she needed a ride and, when she looked up, she noticed he was completely naked.The teenage victim left the area and contacted authorities.In May, the victim contacted the constable's office again to inform that she was at the lake and had spotted the same boat and suspect. This time, the victim was able to use her phone to take a picture of Guins' boat.The victim also added that on Aug. 11, Guins parked his boat at party cove near her. She said he got out of his boat and into the water and watched her.Authorities believe this may not have been the only incident and are asking anyone with information to contact their office at (936) 539-7821.