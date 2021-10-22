Houston Astros

Incarnate Word Academy shows its Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans all over the city are doing whatever they can to bring some good vibes to the Houston Astros, including the young women studying right next door to Minute Maid Park.

Students at Incarnate Word Academy showed their spirit for Game 6 of the ALCS Friday, while also reminding game-goers what's at stake with some street art.

"It would just show a lot of the girls that you can chase your dreams. Even if it takes a lot of work, it will pay off," said senior Sarah Popeney.

The all-girls private high school has been on Crawford Street before Minute Maid Park was Minute Maid Park, and it was still just a train station.

"I've been watching my whole life, and they went to the World Series the year I was born. They went to the World Series a few years ago, and I am really hoping they make it this year," said junior Sarah St. John.

For most Houstonians, cheering on the Astros is a family affair.

"I am sporting my mom's Astros shirt," said senior Elizabeth.

In this city, no matter who your favorite player is, we all bleed orange.

"The sportsmanship and the love we have for the Astros is unmatched," said IWA principal Andrea Smith.

Ahead of Game 6, country music artist and Houstonian Jack Ingram will sing the national anthem, and Houston rapper Slim Thug will make the "play ball" call. In addition, one of the famous Rally Nuns will be throwing out the first pitch. Plus, everyone attending the game will get a rally towel to help cheer on the team.

If the Astros win, the team store will stay open for 24 hours.

