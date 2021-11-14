In-N-Out Burger confirms location coming soon to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- In response to an inquiry from Community Impact Newspaper, Mike Abbate, assistant vice president for real estate and development with In-N-Out Burger, said the company is working on opening a location in The Woodlands.Abbate confirmed that In-N-Out plans to open at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Abbate said the In-N-Out location is early in the development process and could not yet comment on a potential opening date."We definitely look forward to having this great location to serve our customers," Abbate said in the Nov. 8 email.The future In-N-Out building is near The Woodlands Mall where a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant was previously located. The California-based restaurant chain has three locations in the Greater Houston area.