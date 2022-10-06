'Impact' promises unfiltered, direct-to-source coverage of current events and issues

'Impact x Nightline' is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu. New episodes drop every Thursday.

"Impact x Nightline," a new weekly streaming magazine from the late-night ABC News program "Nightline," will feature "straight to the source" reporting.

NEW YORK -- "Impact x Nightline," a new weekly streaming magazine from the late-night news program "Nightline," will feature no fancy anchor desks or TV studios. There will be no over-the-top special effects or lighting. "Straight to the source" reporting will be at the center of the stories people across America are - and soon will be - talking about.

"The weekly program will take an in-depth look at the stories and issues dominating the zeitgeist, offering additional insight viewers can't get anywhere else," ABC News President Kim Godwin said.

"Impact," designed for ABC News' growing streaming audience, will take a deep dive into a relevant societal topic, from towns healing in the aftermath of tragic school shootings to the business of American nostalgia, and spotlight real people being impacted by the issue.

The first episode, premiering Thursday, Oct. 6, is centered on abortion rights in a post-Roe v. Wade world, with Emmy Award-winning ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott guiding the conversation.

'Impact x Nightline' is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Impact x Nightline A weekly news magazine offering hard-hitting investigative reports, deep dives on stories in the news cycle, profiles of newsmakers, and celebrity interviews. Learn More

Scott and the rest of the team investigate the divisive issue from all angles: speaking with both pro- and anti-abortion rights groups, young mothers, abortion clinics and others.

"The title of the show is intentional," said Eman Varoqua, executive producer of "Nightline" and "Impact x Nightline." "We're hoping that it not only explores the topics that matter to our viewers but does so in a meaningful way that can actually have an impact."

The title of the show is intentional, and so is its "immersive, story-driven reporting," according to Vice President of Streaming News Justin Dial.

"If you are seeing it on 'Impact,' it probably means you haven't heard about this side of the story. The program will take the viewers to the frontlines of the story, reporting from anywhere in the world where the story happens," Dial said.

"Impact" will be the second weekly offering from ABC News' streaming vertical, ABC News Studios, following the launch of "Power Trip" last month. The series follows seven young campaign "embeds" being mentored by George Stephanopoulos as they chase down candidates leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Part of the appeal of "Power Trip" is the quick turnaround of the episodes: the first installation touched on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

"Impact x Nightline" and "Power Trip" are available exclusively for streaming on Hulu, with episodes premiering every Thursday and Sunday, respectively.