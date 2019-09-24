Bar owner's body found amid Imelda disaster in Chambers Co.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead during Tropical Storm Imelda now appears to be the victim of murder.On Sept. 21, a realtor found the body of Ralph Lee Machala off of Tri City Beach Road in Chambers County.Due to flooded roads, Machala's body was flown to the medical examiner's office in Beaumont by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helicopter.The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said it appears that the 58-year-old was not shot at the location where he was found.Machala was the owner of the popular Pooky's Tavern House in Crosby.The sheriff is urging anyone with information about Machala's death to contact Chambers County deputies at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.