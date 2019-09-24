Bar owner's body found amid Imelda disaster in Chambers Co.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead during Tropical Storm Imelda now appears to be the victim of murder.

On Sept. 21, a realtor found the body of Ralph Lee Machala off of Tri City Beach Road in Chambers County.

Due to flooded roads, Machala's body was flown to the medical examiner's office in Beaumont by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said it appears that the 58-year-old was not shot at the location where he was found.

Machala was the owner of the popular Pooky's Tavern House in Crosby.

The sheriff is urging anyone with information about Machala's death to contact Chambers County deputies at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crosbychambers countymurder mystery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-10 bridge EB over San Jacinto River could reopen Wednesday
Plaster-like substance spilled on Highway 225 creating havoc
Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released
ABC13's The Midday
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Show More
Boy with cystic fibrosis sworn in as honorary deputy
Realtor attacked by man at open house
Deshaun Watson invites hero teen to Houston Texans game
Who is Greta Thunberg? What to know about 16-year-old climate activist
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
More TOP STORIES News