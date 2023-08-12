Crews repair bridge on IH-10 East at SH-99 this weekend, prompting major closures

Drivers heading to and from Mont Belvieu in Chambers County can expend weekend closures on IH-10 at SH-99 due to construction, according to TxDOT.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers commuting in and out of Mont Belvieu can expect major delays this weekend as IH-10 East at SH-99 undergoes repairs.

Closures began at 8 p.m. on Friday and are expected to last throughout Monday, opening at 5 a.m.

The main lanes of IH-10 at SH-99 will be shut down due to a bridge repair project, according to TxDOT.

According to TxDOT, traffic will switch to shift both eastbound and westbound lanes onto the north half of IH-10.

Commuters in the area are asked to take the Crosby Freeway as an alternative route, as traffic is being diverted to the frontage roads.

