Chemical leak at IDC Warehouse in Pasadena under investigation

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Pasadena were under a brief shelter-in-place order as authorities responded to a chemical release at a warehouse. Now, the cause is under investigation.According to an alert issued by Community Awareness Emergency Response, or CAER, the leak happened shortly after noon on Tuesday at the, just south of Fairmont Parkway.People who live near the area were asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure.According to the, the facility offers various warehouse services, including chemical storage.The type of chemical that was leaked wasn't immediately disclosed.The latest chemical incident in east Harris County comes a month after two workers were killed and dozens were injured in ain La Porte.