chemical leak

Chemical leak at IDC Warehouse in Pasadena under investigation

The type of chemical that was leaked wasn't immediately disclosed.
By Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

Hazmat crews respond to reported chemical release

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Pasadena were under a brief shelter-in-place order as authorities responded to a chemical release at a warehouse. Now, the cause is under investigation.

According to an alert issued by Community Awareness Emergency Response, or CAER, the leak happened shortly after noon on Tuesday at the IDC Warehouse on Bay Park Road, just south of Fairmont Parkway.

People who live near the area were asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure.

According to the company's website, the facility offers various warehouse services, including chemical storage.

The type of chemical that was leaked wasn't immediately disclosed.

The latest chemical incident in east Harris County comes a month after two workers were killed and dozens were injured in a deadly chemical release at the LyondellBasell plant in La Porte.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaspasadenaenvironmentchemicalsshelter in placeinvestigationchemical spillchemical leakinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEMICAL LEAK
Father of worker killed in La Porte leak files lawsuit for son's death
Officials reveal cause of foul odor reported across Houston-area
LyondellBasell survivor still in hospital 'covered in burns'
Splashtown season pass holders seek refunds to no avail
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News