Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana, state police confirm

Kohberger can be seen in the driver's seat on the trooper's body-worn camera footage.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested on first-degree murder charges early Friday by state police at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.

CHICAGO -- Indiana State Police confirmed Bryan Kohberger, now charged with the murders of four Idaho college students, was pulled over twice as he drove to Pennsylvania.

Please note: The above video is from a related report

Indiana State Police said at about 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 15, a state trooper stopped a white Hyundai Elantra in Hancock County for following too closely.

There were two white males in the car, state police said. Kohberger can be seen in the driver's seat on the trooper's body-worn camera footage.

State police said at the time of the stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the Idaho murders, nor was there identifying information or specific license plate information, including state or number, for the white Hyundai Elantra that Moscow police said had been seen near the crime scene around the time the murders happened.

State police said the trooper learned the two had been stopped just minutes before by a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. They said he "used his discretion and released the two men with a verbal warning."

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office confirmed their officer pulled over Kohberger at 10:41 a.m., just nine minutes before state police did, also for following another vehicle too close. The sheriff's office said he was released with a verbal warning.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania, almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead November 13 in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

The 28-year-old suspect last month finished his first semester as a PhD student in the criminal justice program at Washington State University's campus.

He drove home to Pennsylvania for the holidays, accompanied by his father, his attorney told CNN on Saturday. The two arrived in the commonwealth around Dec. 17. The Hyundai Elantra was found at his parents' house.

Tuesday Kohberger waived extradition from Pennsylvania to face murder charges in Idaho.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report